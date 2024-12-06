Liverpool boss Slot: These players can handle title pressure

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says his players can handle the pressure of a title race.

The Reds meet Everton at Goodison Park in Saturday's early kickoff seven points clear at the top of the table.

"I think if you play for Liverpool, every day you feel pressure because you play at a big club," Slot said.

"Everybody expects two things from us - that we win and that we play good football.

"That's also the good thing - that these players are used to this being expected from them - so, if we are top of the league, second, third or fourth, people expect us to win and in a certain way. That pressure is always there.

"If you play or work at this level, you like this pressure for the simple reason that players are able to do what is expected of them. It's much harder if you, for example, have to stay above the relegation zone.

"We've got the quality to do what we are doing at the moment - winning games and playing good football. There is always pressure if you are at a club like Liverpool - like it is at Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea."

Slot has reviewed last season's defeat at Everton under Jurgen Klopp.

"I was a bit surprised after half an hour because Liverpool had the ball most of the time but there were 10 fouls by a Liverpool player and only one from Everton," said the Dutchman.

"We have to be aggressive but in a smart way, especially because they are a big threat from set-pieces. If you want to talk about tactics, first you have to match their work-rate."

