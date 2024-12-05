Mangala says Wolves win gives Everton confidence ahead of Liverpool clash

Everton midfielder Orel Mangala has revealed that the club's 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers has boosted their confidence ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Goodison Park will welcome league leaders Liverpool this weekend in a clash where the Toffees will be in high spirits after brushing aside Wolves on Wednesday night.

Belgium international Mangala scored the second in a 4-0 thumping and spoke to the club's website about how delighted he is to bag his first goal for the club.

"It was a very good night. I think it was an important win, in a game with a lot of pressure, but we're very happy about the three points.

"I'm very happy to score. I didn't think twice, I just wanted to shoot as hard as possible to put the ball in the back of the net.

"It felt very good to score here at Goodison. The atmosphere was really great and I enjoyed it."

"The lads make things easy for me, they communicate a lot with me on the pitch, outside of the pitch, so I feel good inside the team.”

Mangala admitted the win gives the side a boost which they will certainly need against a Liverpool side in search of 3 points after coming off a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

"Tonight (the win against Wolves) gives us confidence. I think when you score four, it gives you a boost going into the next game and that's what we'll do.

"I'm very excited about this type of game – the derby. It's a game I've been looking forward to since I joined. And, yes, we will be ready."

