Everton boss Dyche ponders battling Salah and Liverpool rival Slot

Everton boss Sean Dyche has praised Liverpool flyer Mohamed Salah this week.

The two Merseyside clubs are going head to head in the Premier League this weekend.

While Salah is going to be the main threat, Dyche knows that Liverpool can hurt his side from all areas.

Dyche told reporters: “He’s a fine player, we know that, but you’ve got to be careful with that in mind, thinking of the game. I’ve been doing it a long time, if you put all your focus on one player, they’ve got some other very good players, and a lot of teams have, so I’ve got to be careful with that.

“But, of course, in modern football, I don’t think we have to show them endless clips of someone like Mo Salah. I think they’re aware. We operate as a team. It would just be about one player, it will be about working as a team, for the whole team we’re facing.”

On Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Dyche said: “I think a lot of what’s impressed me is that I don’t think he’s made a massive amount of change. I don’t know inside the camp, obviously, with his training, I don’t know how he goes about that, but for me that’s a good part of management.

“If there’s not that much wrong, you don’t have to radically change everything. They’re still operating in a high-tempo manner, they can still be effective in different ways, and he seems to have kept that going in his own style.

“I don’t know what that style is internally, of course, but externally it just seems to be letting it go along and being quite a smooth transition it seems to me. I suppose in a way it’s a healthy transition in that it’s a manager who said he’s going to leave and another one comes in, it’s not like it’s been a disaster, and he comes in, so it’s a slightly different scenario, but they’re going well and that’s quite obvious, they’re a good outfit, and we’re going to have to be on the top of our form.”

