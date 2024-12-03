Liverpool captain Van Dijk understands Slot dilemma over keeper choice

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been given an imminent headache by his no.2 goalkeeper.

Irish international Caoimhin Kelleher has been outstanding in net for the Reds this term.

However, no.1 Alisson Becker is approaching full fitness and will soon be ready to start games.

On Kelleher, captain Virgil Van Dijk said: "He is a fantastic goalkeeper, a fantastic human being. It is never easy to be a backup goalkeeper but in his case he is having an unbelievable, amazing goalkeeper in Alisson in front of him.

"But the time he has been playing he has been absolutely outstanding. I really enjoy seeing how much he has improved and is playing with confidence.

"I remember one of his first games when he won us the penalty shoot-out (against Arsenal in the League Cup in 2019/20) and he has come from a long way and he is an amazing goalkeeper."

On the selection options, Van Dijk added: “Listen, that's football. We will see. The manager decides but he (Kelleher) did fantastically up until now so we will see what happens."

