Liverpool boss Slot says Chiesa could see action against Fulham

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Fede Chiesa could see action against Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds host Fulham tomorrow afternoon and Slot says Italy international is fit enough to see some action against the Cottagers.

Slot said today: "What he needs is playing time.

"If you haven't played for five or six months, it is sometimes difficult for a manager to give him those minutes because you don't know what to expect. Maybe the Southampton game would be a good game to give him minutes.

"He needs to get his fitness level. He needs playing time. But it is not always easy to find these minutes."

Along with Chiesa, Diogo Jota could also make the squad. Slot added: "Federico missed quite a lot. We have to see. Maybe Diogo is in the squad, maybe Federico as well but that depends on the numbers we have."

