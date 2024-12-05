Chiesa scores as Nordsjælland management delighted with victory over Liverpool

FC Nordsjælland coach Casper Røjkjær was delighted with their victory over Liverpool yesterday.

FCN won their Premier League Cup tie against the Reds 2-1, with Fede Chiesa featuring - and scoring - for Liverpool.

Røjkjær later told the FCN website: "We go into this tournament with development in mind, and it has also proven to be a really good match for our players.

"We saw that again yesterday. We are facing something completely different than what we are used to from our domestic league, and we are challenged on some other parameters, so it is a really good learning experience for our young squad.

"At the same time, we are of course playing to win, and we also know that we can get even more matches if we advance from the group.

"It takes a good collective performance to win football matches over here, and we have now shown that twice.

"So even though there are still things we would like to improve on, we are satisfied with the match and that we are number one in the group."

