Liverpool boss Slot reveals Alisson back in training; updates on other returnees

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says senior goalkeeper Alisson is back in training.

However, the Brazilian won't be ready for the weekend clash with Southampton.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “We are careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries.

“But he is back in training with the goalkeeper coach. He is not training with the team yet, but that is expected to be done soon, and then let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness.

“But he is getting better and better, but not ready to play Sunday.”

On the rest of his squad, Slot said: “Virgil (van Dijk) is all good. He is training with us today.

“Trent (Alexander-Arnold) isn’t training with us yet, but he is getting there so we expect him to be back with us soon.

“Harvey (Elliott) is training with us again so that’s the positive thing, he has been out for many weeks but he is on the training ground again with the team. So, that’s a positive thing for him.

“(Diogo) Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico (Chiesa), who is coming back into the session maybe in one exercise today.

“They are all expected to be back within now and a few weeks, but the last part of the recovery is always the most difficult one. So, let’s wait and see. But Virgil is completely OK.”