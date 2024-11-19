Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk misses training with Koeman injury concerns confirmed

Liverpool captain Van Dijk misses training with Koeman injury concerns confirmed
Holland boss Ronald Koeman has explained why Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk missed training this week and returned to his club.

Van Dijk departed the Dutch squad on Monday despite having been a pivotal figure in his side’s 4-0 win over Hungary in Amsterdam on Saturday. Holland face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday but as they have cemented their 2nd place finish the game means little to nothing to them. 

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit to former club Southampton, Koeman discussed the Reds captain, who has now returned after a slight injury setback. 

"Virgil had some minor complaints, he already had that last week," said the Holland head coach. "He trained separately last week until Wednesday. 

"Also considering the schedule that these types of players have to complete - he always plays everything. That is why we decided to send him back to the club." 

 

