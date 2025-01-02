Carragher takes aim at Alexander-Arnold and agents over Liverpool exit talk

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and his team encouraged Real Madrid to bid for him this winter.

That is the view of club legend Jamie Carragher, who believes the right-back will sign for Real in the summer as a free agent.

Much like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer.

In a post on X, referencing Real’s mooted January offer for the defender, Carragher wrote: "The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

“I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.

"It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up."