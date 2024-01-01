Liverpool boss Slot pushing to sign free agent Rabiot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is pushing to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot.

The France midfielder is available after confirming he would not be considering a new contract at Juventus. The Bianconeri were keen to keep hold of Rabiot, but he has decided to move on.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says Slot wants to bring in Rabiot - independent of any deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Talks over deals for both midfielders are being held this week.

A move to Anfield would mean a return to the Northwest for Rabiot, who spent time with Manchester City as a youth teamer.