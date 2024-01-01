Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe explains backing Ten Hag

Liverpool boss Slot pushing to sign free agent Rabiot

Liverpool boss Slot pushing to sign free agent Rabiot
Liverpool boss Slot pushing to sign free agent Rabiot
Liverpool boss Slot pushing to sign free agent RabiotAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is pushing to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot.

The France midfielder is available after confirming he would not be considering a new contract at Juventus. The Bianconeri were keen to keep hold of Rabiot, but he has decided to move on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Slot wants to bring in Rabiot - independent of any deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Talks over deals for both midfielders are being held this week.

A move to Anfield would mean a return to the Northwest for Rabiot, who spent time with Manchester City as a youth teamer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRabiot AdrienZubimendi MartinLiverpoolJuventusReal SociedadSerie ALaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Liverpool continue to push for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
REVEALED: Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi eager to join Liverpool 'with immediate effect'