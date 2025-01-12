Liverpool boss Slot ponders Danns loan option

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is unsure about a loan move for Jayden Danns.

Danns struck in the 4-0 FA Cup win against Accrington on Saturday.

Slot was later asked about a loan and said: "I don’t know at the moment, to be honest. What I like most about him – and with most of the Academy players – is the mentality they have.

"So, that’s a big compliment for him and definitely also a big compliment to our youth academy because if you are a youngster and you come to the first team sometimes you are used in a way that you might not expect (in training). Although it is common in football, you are then playing the other team that has to copy sometimes the team we face over here, so sometimes you are in a different position.

"He is a striker, but if we are playing 11v11 and I make the choice to play (Diogo) Jota and the other side Darwin (Nunez) is playing as a nine, he has to play as an 11 or as a six or whatever position we need him. But he will always, like the other Academy players, give all they have. James McConnell is also a perfect example of that. If that is your mentality you can definitely get the most of your potential. That is what is going to happen with him. What that potential is, it probably needs some time to find out if he will in the end be a starter for us, but he will have a very good career because of his mentality. I am very sure of that."