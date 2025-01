Liverpool boss Slot: Academy can be proud of Danns

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for Jayden Danns after today's FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley.

Danns struck in the 4-0 win at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said afterwards: "Another academy player that the academy can be proud of.

"Not only the quality it's the mentality he has.

"Whenever we need him he always gives his best and that's something what Liverpool players are known for."