Ngumoha becomes second youngest Liverpool debutant
Rio Ngumoha is now the second-youngest debutant in Liverpool history after their FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley.

The forward, aged 16 years and 135 days, started in today's 4-0 win.

It was a first senior appearance for Ngumoha since joining in September after quitting Chelsea.

Only Jerome Sinclair has debuted for Liverpool at a younger age – he was 16 years and six days old when he featured against West Bromwich Albion, in the League Cup, in September 2012.

Ngumoha is also now the youngest player to play for Liverpool in the FA Cup, taking that record from Trey Nyoni.

