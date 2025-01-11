Accrington boss Doolan upbeat after FA Cup defeat at Liverpool

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan found positives in their FA Cup defeat at Liverpool.

Liverpool won 4-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fede Chiesa and Jayden Danns.

Doolan said, "I enjoyed the opening 20 minutes.

"We wish we had a bit of luck, but they're world-class players. To concede from a free kick and to counter like they do, you have to hold your hands up and take your punishment.

"You want a response and I thought the response was OK until you have a world-class player like Trent step up and put one in the top corner.

"We will lick our wounds and go again.

"I couldn't be prouder of the players, fans and staff.

"It was massive and a big ask from us. When you give world-class players two yards, they can do what they do."