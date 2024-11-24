Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot can see opportunity facing Man City
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they could end Manchester City's title hopes at Anfield next week.

Slot was speaking before kickoff at Southampton today.

Asked about the prospect of a 11 point gap being too much for City to overcome if the Reds win next week, Slot said: "Yeah. In terms of Liverpool winning and winning, it's true.

"We're not thinking about winning or losing (the title), we are not in the situation to think about what is going to happen at the end of the season. If in the end we don't win it's because we don't deserve it. We won it in the past because we deserved it."

Slot also said: "In general we only play big weeks weeks, once this week has ended we've got Newcastle away and Everton away so it's also a big week.

"The dropping of points of City doesn't mean that much for us.

"We have to come here (St Mary's) and get a result and that should be a win but that's not going to be easy. Because although Southampton are in 20th place it's a team that in my opinion has played much better than the league table shows us."

