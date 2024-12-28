Liverpool boss Slot: Clear from Jan 1 things change

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits things could change over their off contract players from next week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26, Virgil van Dijk, 33, and Mohamed Salah, 32, have contracts that expire this summer. As such, they can commit to any foreign club from January 1.

Advertisement Advertisement

"In general, I don't talk about contracts. It would be a surprise if I announce an extension. Keep asking, it's your job, but you probably won't get an answer from me," said Slot.

"It is clear that from January 1 things change, at least for you (media), but they have continuous talks with the club and we will see what happens.

"As long as they perform as they do, I'm happy."