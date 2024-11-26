Liverpool boss Slot offers advice to Southampton

Southampton must combine their play with effectiveness to reach their goals this season.

That is the view of Liverpool manager Arne Slot, whose team won 3-2 against the Saints in the Premier League on Sunday.

The top of the table Reds were given a huge scare by the bottom club, who are managed by Russell Martin.

"Not any more than I speak to every other manager, so you shake hands before the game and after the game," said Slot.

"What was a bit unlucky for them, I think, is normally they play, in my opinion, even better and they create much more chances and hardly score.

"Today they only created two chances and scored two. They maybe could have done this the opposite way then they would have had more points.

"In other games, they play through the press of what our team is doing so, so, so many times, but then they were not effective enough.

"But this time they were really effective. They arrived two times, with the first one not even being an (open-play) chance and the second one from a set-piece.

"If they can combine these two things, the style of play they have for all the other games and this effectiveness, then I'm sure they will win more points."

