Liverpool boss Slot: Nunez deserves selection after training efforts

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he's happy counting on Darwin Nunez this season.

The Uruguay striker has forced his way into Liverpool's starting XI in recent weeks.

And Slot says the striker has put a lot of work into developing recently.

"He has put in a lot of effort and that is what you want from all players," said the Dutchman.

"And it was nice that he got to score a goal (against RB Leipzig in the Champions League).

"With him, just like with other players, there is still room for development in terms of cooperation with the other players. But that is normal."