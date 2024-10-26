Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over
Mudryk explains why he ran to Chelsea boss Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos
Real Madrid v Barcelona: The key duels set to decide first ELCLASICO of season

Emile Heskey exclusive: Nunez must be appreciated more at Liverpool

Zack Oaten
Heskey exclusive: Nunez must be appreciated more at Liverpool at he takes on new role
Heskey exclusive: Nunez must be appreciated more at Liverpool at he takes on new roleAction Plus
Tribalfootball.com spoke exclusively to Premier League legend and former Liverpool star Emile Heskey about Darwin Nunez who is slowly fightng his way back into Arne Slot's side.

Nunez was on the pitch for 24 minutes in the first half against Chelsea and won five duels out of seven, the joint-most of any Liverpool player despite having the least involvement time-wise. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

For a striker this a strange statistic, but Heskey believes this is not  new role for the Uruguayan striker who has struggled to earn minutes for the Reds this season. 

“No, I don’t think more defensively, I think he’s just chipping in and that’s just him through and through. He is a fighter, he’s a determined, he’s a workhorse,” said Heskey.

“I think that’s one of his traits that we are appreciating."

The 25-year-old scored against Red Bull Leipzig in the club’s Champions League clash in mid-week so proving he can still perform in front of goal despite his limited time on the pitch this season. 

Heskey continued, "But again he is a forward so we have got to look at the other end of it where we have got to appreciate his goalscoring, his assists and his tenacity to open up defences. 

“We have got to start looking at that as well but it is just another part of his game that we all love.” 

 

- Emile Heskey was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Bet Ideas

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHeskey EmileNunez DarwinLiverpool
Related Articles
Rose says RB Leipzig must be more clinical if they want to beat teams like Liverpool
Liverpool's win against RB Leipzig marks special moment for Kelleher
Pundits full of praise for Liverpool matchwinner Nunez: Much better, much cleaner