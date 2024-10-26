Emile Heskey exclusive: Nunez must be appreciated more at Liverpool

Heskey exclusive: Nunez must be appreciated more at Liverpool at he takes on new role

Tribalfootball.com spoke exclusively to Premier League legend and former Liverpool star Emile Heskey about Darwin Nunez who is slowly fightng his way back into Arne Slot's side.

Nunez was on the pitch for 24 minutes in the first half against Chelsea and won five duels out of seven, the joint-most of any Liverpool player despite having the least involvement time-wise.

For a striker this a strange statistic, but Heskey believes this is not new role for the Uruguayan striker who has struggled to earn minutes for the Reds this season.

“No, I don’t think more defensively, I think he’s just chipping in and that’s just him through and through. He is a fighter, he’s a determined, he’s a workhorse,” said Heskey.

“I think that’s one of his traits that we are appreciating."

The 25-year-old scored against Red Bull Leipzig in the club’s Champions League clash in mid-week so proving he can still perform in front of goal despite his limited time on the pitch this season.

Heskey continued, "But again he is a forward so we have got to look at the other end of it where we have got to appreciate his goalscoring, his assists and his tenacity to open up defences.

“We have got to start looking at that as well but it is just another part of his game that we all love.”

- Emile Heskey was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Bet Ideas