Liverpool boss Slot "not so happy" after Villa draw

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted disappointment after their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

In a see-sawing game, Mohamed Salah had Liverpool ahead before Youri Tielemans drew Villa level. Ollie Watkins then sent Villa into the lead on halftime before Trent Alexander-Arnold struck just after the hour to earn Liverpool the point.

Slot said afterwards, "Not so happy, to be honest. We created far more chances than them and created chances to win. But we also conceded from a set piece.

"If you are 1-0 down it is far from easy. Their second chance was a goal, was a cross, but they may have won it in the final moments but when you put all the chances together, I am not happy with the 2-2.

"They lost a very good striker but brought in two new ones in the winter break. It is a difficult one because of the team they have the support they have from the fans. We were close to playing a very, very good game.

"The pressure is always on you if you are Liverpool. It matters where we are in the league table but the pressure is always on if you are Liverpool. We have all the ingredients to achieve success this season. There have been a lot of games this season where I have felt if one team deserved to win it was us.

"You have to play the game as it unfolds and some games play long ball and others want to bring it out from the back. They can come back but if you look at the chances we had to win the game, you can understand that there is one person in the dressing room that feels quite down. I think you know who it is.

"Jota played as a nine and was involved in a lot of good moments and the first goal. Dom Szoboszlai is in my opinion so important for the team for all the work rate he puts in but also he could have had an assist and a goal. For months, Jota almost hasn't been available. He could only play 60 today, same as Trent and that is why we had to make those substitutions. I would love to keep them in the team but we have to play Sunday and Wednesday again and you saw with Conor Bradley how much of a risk it is. But Jota and Trent played good games."