Slot praises Emery for his impressive transfer window ahead of Wednesday night's clash
While Manchester City spent nearly £180M in January, Aston Villa emerged as the busiest side. 

Villa signed Donyell Malen for £20M and added Andres Garcia, Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, and Axel Disasi on loan. 

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, ahead of his team’s trip to Villa Park, admitted that Villa’s impressive acquisitions would present a formidable challenge. 

“I think Villa away, when you get the fixture list, you all know that Villa away is one of the tougher ones you can face,” he said this week.  

“But last season was also a very interesting game with it ending 3-3, if I remember correctly. 

“So, very good manager, always has a very good game plan. They brought in quite a lot of good players in the winter break as well and they already had a very good team. 

“They qualified for (the) top eight in the Champions League, so it tells you that it's a strong team we are going to face.” 

