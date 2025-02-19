Liverpool fullback Robertson: No secret how difficult Villa trip can be

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson recognises how difficult a trip it will be tonight to Aston Villa.

During Liverpool's 2019/20 title victory, they won late on at Villa with Robertson scoring.

The Scot recalled to liverpoolfc.com: “That Villa Park game is probably one of my favourites, one that I definitely look back on with happy memories.

“It was obviously a bit earlier on in the season that time but when you go to Villa Park it’s always a tough game… they’re a really tough team to play against – especially under Unai Emery now with how well they play and how difficult they make it.

“There’s a reason why they’ve only been beaten once at Villa Park this season and I think their record last season was really good as well. It’s always a tough game and it’s a game you have to be at 100 per cent to get anything out of.

“That’s what we’ll be aiming to do but we know that they will also be aiming to do the exact same thing and it’s important that we bring our best version of ourselves – and if we do that, obviously we believe we can get the three points that we need.”