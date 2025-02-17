Liverpool boss Slot: Never the gameplan to struggle against Wolves!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits they weren't at their best for victory over Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool jumped to a 2-0 lead at halftime, before Wolves fought back as pushed the hosts as they eventually lost 2-1.

Slot conceded on Sky Sports: "In a season where you want to achieve something, no matter what you want to achieve, you need to have wins like this as well.

"Two weeks ago, we played fantastic football when we beat Spurs 4-0, that's in a season. But wins like this should also be in a season like this.

"It's never the gameplan, not to create anything at all! We did have a few promising situations, but one of them was disallowed for offside, one of them was a penalty overturned by VAR. We were by far not enough of a goal threat in the second half."

