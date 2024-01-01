Liverpool boss Slot lays out plans for Chiesa

Liverpool new manager Arne Slot has finally got his first senior signing out of the way.

The Reds have secured a deal to bring in Italy and former Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

When asked about the reason for Chiesa signing, Slot spoke about how the Italian was identified as an ideal addition to his group.

“We are really happy to bring Federico to Liverpool,” the head coach told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us.

“I have said all summer that it is not easy to sign players for Liverpool because the standard of players we have is so high but in Federico I firmly believe we are signing someone who enhances what is already here.

“It’s not just his talents physically; Federico has experience of winning trophies, of course one with his national team, and dealing with setbacks and challenges. It’s the mentality we want here at Liverpool.

“Not only this, but he is someone who has an incredible work-rate to match his talent.

“He is a player who can make an impact and can help the team, so this is credit to Richard Hughes and everyone involved in bringing him to Liverpool.

“For now, the priority is for Federico to join the squad, involve himself in training and after this we can look forward to what the future holds.”