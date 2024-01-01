Liverpool boss Slot lays out Chiesa plans

Liverpool fans should expect to see more of Federico Chiesa in the coming weeks.

That is the view of manager Arne Slot, who spoke about the Italian in midweek.

Chiesa has been working up to full fitness as he signed late in the transfer window from Juventus.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after his team beat AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, Slot said: "We will see more of the players that haven’t played a lot today or in other games in the future soon.

"But (Chiesa) gets fitter and fitter. He had a difficult pre-season because he was not always able to train with the first team of Juve, so he had to train a lot on his own.

"Then it takes a bit of time to get your match fitness. It’s getting better and better. He needs playing minutes now, but he has competition from some good wingers as well, so let’s see when we’re going to use him."