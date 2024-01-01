Liverpool boss Slot details his Chiesa hopes

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up about why he wanted Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Italian has arrived at Anfield from Juventus and may be in line to take on AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

As the Reds prepare for their first group stage game, Slot was asked about what Chiesa can bring to his team.

He told reporters: “I always like to bring in quality players - and we believe, and I think, he is a quality player who combines quality with an enormous work-rate and the culture of this club and the culture of this team is working really hard when we don't have the ball.

“I think he brings this to his game in combination with scoring goals, in combination with playing in several positions up front. He is, for the first time, in our team selection. And since I said it's the first time he's in our team selection, it would be a big surprise for him and for everyone if he would start tomorrow, so I don't think you should expect that he starts but he can make a few minutes for the first time tomorrow if we need him. That is something we will see tomorrow.

“For the first time with us and don't expect him to be there in the starting line-up because he has been with Juve training on his own for a long time, now with us for a few weeks, had some training time. It is too early for him to play 90 but hopefully he can make his first minutes in the upcoming fixtures.”