Italy coach Spalletti explains Chiesa omission after Liverpool move

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has explained the decision of Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa to skip international duty.

Chiesa, who moved to the Reds near deadline day, is now looking to settle in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spalletti believes his star winger needs time to adjust to his new life, rather than play for Italy against France and Israel in the UEFA Nations League.

"We spoke with Chiesa and made a balanced assessment," said Spalletti, speaking to the media on Monday.

"I would have brought him as an additional player but not have him participate in the two matches.

"He told me that he had spoken with his new club and needed to do specific preparation to work with them.

"There was a need to develop a strong, hard training period, which must adapt to the new working methods."