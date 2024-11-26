Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot insists Salah not "distracted" over contract situation
Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Mohamed Salah isn't unsettled over his contract situation.

After scoring twice in victory at Southampton on Sunday, Salah revealed he had not heard from management about a new deal. His current contract expires in June.

"The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out," said Slot.

"I don't think he's distracted at all. I haven't seen that after the United game (in September) where he had some comments, I haven't seen it after a post you told me about, he just kept on scoring.

"If you would have been at the Axa (training ground) today, I don't think any player spoke about it, at least not when I was there."

Slot added: "Players are focused on the short term and that is Madrid and that is City.

"There is no distraction for him, the players and definitely not for me."

 

