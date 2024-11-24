Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: We showed great reaction after Southampton goals

Paul Vegas
Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: We showed great reaction after Southampton goals
Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: We showed great reaction after Southampton goalsAction Plus
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai admits Southampton pushed them hard on Sunday.

After Szoboszlai had given the visitors the lead, Saints took a 2-1 lead before Mohamed Salah struck twice for the Reds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"They are a good team, good with the ball," said Szoboszlai. "They scored two quick goals but the most important thing was the reaction. We showed it very well and happy with the three points.

"We had a couple of meetings before the game and we know they build-up from the back. Sometimes they do well, sometimes they make mistakes and that was the case here. We pressed really well and got the goal. 

"Everyone knows Mo. He just has to keep going and I hope I play with him for as long as I can."

On going eight points clear as Premier League leaders, he added: "It is a great feeling but it is the beginning of the season. We just need to continue and not think where the other teams are."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSzoboszlai DominikLiverpoolSouthampton
Related Articles
Stephens admits Southampton "really disappointed" after Liverpool fight-back
Liverpool's 2-goal Salah already eyeing Man City showdown
Martin "very disappointed but proud" as Southampton defeated by Liverpool