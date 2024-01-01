Liverpool boss Slot gives X-rated assessment of Gravenberch as No6

Liverpool boss Arne Slot gave an X-rated assessment of Ryan Gravenberch as a No6 last week.

Gravenberch impressed in the defensive role in victory at Ipswich.

And when asked about the performance, Slot didn't mince words: “I think Gravenberch brings certain qualities that we would like to see in that position.

"But he has only played three games as a checker and those times he played really well, against Manchester United, Sevilla and Ipswich."

“But like everyone else, it's not about the individual, it's always about what the team around him does to help him play a good game,” Slot continued. “Because if the other ten players were s*** against Ipswich, Gravenberch wouldn't have been able to play such a good match.”