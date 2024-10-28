Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Salah for Arsenal draw: Why he's a top player

Liverpool manager Arne Slot lavished praise on forward Mohamed Salah on Sunday.

The Egyptian was at his clinical best, netting in the 81st minute to give his team a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal a lead before Virgil Van Dijk equalized, with Mikel Merino then making it 2-1 Arsenal.

On Salah, Slot stated: “But that's not only all, it's also that he's also available for us as well. I think that's one of the things that top players have – that they are always available and they show up in the big games. And I think today was a big game for us again, just like last week against Chelsea, where he showed up with a goal and an assist also.

“That's also what you need if you are a big club – like we are and like Arsenal is – then you need these quality players because if you don't have them, it's going to be quite difficult to get your results. It's something you need to have as a club to have these players that can make the difference for you, and Mo was that today offensively. Although I think we have to give credit to Darwin (Nunez) and to Trent (Alexander-Arnold) as well in that goal.

“But for me the one that stood out today was? That's a question! I think (Ibrahima) Konate was also very good for us today. He doesn't always get the attention he deserves, in my opinion. He's asking to be the Man of the Match all the time, but he's coming closer and closer and closer to achieving that because I think he had a great performance today as well.”