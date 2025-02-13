Liverpool boss Slot could face an extended two-match touchline ban after Everton red card

Arne Slot could face an extended two-match touchline ban after his red card following Liverpool’s draw at Everton, despite the Premier League deleting their statement.

Slot and assistant Spike Hulshoff confronted Michael Oliver after the final whistle over James Tarkowski’s controversial equaliser.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool argued there was a foul in the build-up, but Oliver awarded the goal, with VAR upholding the decision.

Slot was shown a red card after shaking Oliver’s hand, raising questions about the nature of his dismissal.

The Premier League initially stated the decision was due to ‘offensive, insulting, or abusive language’ before later deleting their statement.

In the deleted statement, the Premier League said: "Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language.

“He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result."