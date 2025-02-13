Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd squad questions Amorim's tactical system after mixed results
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout

Liverpool boss Slot could face an extended two-match touchline ban after Everton red card

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool boss Slot could face an extended two-match touchline ban after Everton red card
Liverpool boss Slot could face an extended two-match touchline ban after Everton red cardAction Plus
Arne Slot could face an extended two-match touchline ban after his red card following Liverpool’s draw at Everton, despite the Premier League deleting their statement.

Slot and assistant Spike Hulshoff confronted Michael Oliver after the final whistle over James Tarkowski’s controversial equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool argued there was a foul in the build-up, but Oliver awarded the goal, with VAR upholding the decision.

Slot was shown a red card after shaking Oliver’s hand, raising questions about the nature of his dismissal.

The Premier League initially stated the decision was due to ‘offensive, insulting, or abusive language’ before later deleting their statement.

In the deleted statement, the Premier League said: "Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language. 

“He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOliver MichaelSlot ArneTarkowski JamesBrits SpikeLiverpoolEverton
Related Articles
Aggressive Slot handshake enough for Oliver to send-off Liverpool manager
Everton boss Moyes: Tarkowski volley among my best moments at Goodison
Everton keeper Pickford: Liverpool draw a great point