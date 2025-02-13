Aggressive Slot handshake enough for Oliver to send-off Liverpool manager

Tribal Football
Referee Michael Oliver may've sent off Liverpool manager Arne Slot at the end of last night's 2-2 draw at Everton over their post-match handshake.

That's according to BBC Sport, which are speculating Slot's confrontation with Oliver after the final whistle blew was reason for his dismissal.

Slot was visibly unhappy with the amount of injury time played, with James Tarkowski's dramatic equaliser coming in the 98th minute.

After the full-time whistle, Slot approached Oliver and exchanged words with the official.

And in scenes reminiscent of the handshake between Thomas Tuchel, then Chelsea manager, and Tottenham's Antonio Conte in 2022, the Dutchman shook Oliver's hand for an uncomfortably long time.

Oliver didn't hang around and showed a red card to Slot, with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff also sent off.

For the moment, Oliver's explanation and referee's report is yet to be made public.

