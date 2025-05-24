Tribal Football
Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko

Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko
Arsenal are turning to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as they seek a new centre-forward signing this summer.

While the Gunners are being linked with Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres, Sky Deutschland says they're also making a move for Sesko.

Arsenal have begun concrete negotiations with RB Leipzig about the 21-year-old striker. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a great admirer of the Slovenia international.

Sesko's buyout clause this summer will be €80m.

His contract with RBL extends to the summer of 2029.

