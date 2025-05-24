Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko

Arsenal are turning to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as they seek a new centre-forward signing this summer.

While the Gunners are being linked with Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres, Sky Deutschland says they're also making a move for Sesko.

Arsenal have begun concrete negotiations with RB Leipzig about the 21-year-old striker. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a great admirer of the Slovenia international.

Sesko's buyout clause this summer will be €80m.

His contract with RBL extends to the summer of 2029.