Everton boss Moyes: Tarkowski volley among my best moments at Goodison

Everton boss David Moyes admits James Tarkowski's late equaliser was one of the greatest moments he's had at Goodison Park against Liverpool.

Tarkowski struck late to earn Everton the 2-2 draw and mark the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.

"I think it ranks really high (in terms of my moments at Goodison Park) because of the meaning – what it meant," Moyes told evertontv afterwards. "I think for us to come from behind and get a draw out of the game at that time was a big result for us. The stadium was fantastic. I can remember nights through my career here earlier on where it's been a great place to play – Fiorentina and nights like that.

"Some of the games here have been incredible but tonight will be right up there with that. I think the supporters did the stadium proud tonight and, in a lot of ways, the team did the supporters proud as well. They never gave up, stuck at it. We lacked a bit of quality at times but we tried to find a way of getting a result out of the game and we got something from it.

"For me, really, it's about getting points to make sure we stay in the Premier League – that's the biggest thing. But getting one tonight, in a game that means so much, I'm really, really pleased with how the players are doing, but we've got so far to improve and big steps that we need to make.

"But, let's be fair, the players we've got at the moment are really giving everything they've got and I think that's why the crowd are adhering to them because they know that the players are working so hard and doing their best.

"We've got some limitations but we're doing our best to try to make them not too big an issue."