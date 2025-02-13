Everton keeper Pickford: Liverpool draw a great point

Shot stopper Jordan Pickford reflected on Everton’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, highlighting the team’s strong defensive effort.

The goalkeeper made several key saves and emphasized the importance of staying composed under pressure.

Pickford praised his teammates’ determination, stating that the result showed Everton’s fighting spirit in the Merseyside derby.

Pickford told MOTD post-game: “It was a great point.

"There was anxiety at the end with the VAR, but it was massive for the fans and for us. To finish at Goodison with a point, we thought we played very well tonight and an important point for in the table as well.

"It was a fantastic strike (by James Tarkowski). We didn't give up, we kept pushing and pushing. There were some great performances out there.

"That edge in a derby is always crucial. We deserved a point.

"We knew it would hang over the fans heads and our heads if Liverpool won 2-1 tonight. We have to take the positives from it and we know we have to go to Anfield in a few weeks."