Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot admits Gomez blow
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed Joe Gomez will be sidelined for the immediate future.

Gomez was forced in the first-half of Liverpool's 5-0 win at West Ham on Sunday.

Slot admitted afterwards, "If a player says stop, he has to be replaced. We all know it was a strain and we know it will take a while for him to be back. 

"I don't know how long, but he'll be out for a good while. Something like that happens over the course of a season."

Gomez has been playing regularly recently alongside Virgil van Dijk. Against West Ham he was replaced by Jarell Quansah.

