Salah: My only thought is winning the league with Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah stressed his desire to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds are eight points clear at the top of the table, with Nottingham Forest sitting in second place.

Speaking after a thumping 5-0 win over West Ham United, Salah admitted the push to win a second Premier League title was very much on his mind.

On his great form this term, he stated: “The only thing in my mind, to be fair, is I want Liverpool to win the league and I just want to be part of that. That’s the only thing I’ve really focused (on) since the beginning of the season. I will do my best for the team to win trophies. We are in the right direction but of course there are a few other teams really trying to catch up with us and they are very good teams. We just need to stay focused and humble, work hard and just go again.”

On the game against West Ham, he added: “Yeah, of course. I’m glad for the result; we managed to score the goals early and we dealt with the game very well. That’s the most important thing. And we managed also to score a few goals.”

On continually seeing personal improvement, he finished: “I’m just trying to enjoy the game. To be fair, I was disappointed with a few chances I missed today, but at the end of the day I came here for the result. I want the team to win, I want to do something in the game and I’m glad I did. But I’m always hungry for more, hopefully in the next one I will score more. But the most important thing, again, is the team won the game.”