Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

West Ham boss Lopetegui admits being outclassed by Liverpool

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham boss Lopetegui admits being outclassed by Liverpool
West Ham boss Lopetegui admits being outclassed by LiverpoolAction Plus
Liverpool were too good for West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Hammers were bested 5-0 at home, barely managing any shots on target in the contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While manager Julen Lopetegui was upbeat about their long-term outlook, he admitted this game was beyond them.

He stated: “I think that we played today against one of the best teams, very clearly, in the first half of the season.

“But despite this, I think that it has been a disappointing day for us because we are very disappointed for our fans above all. I think that we can lose this game, but I think that we can do better.

“It's true that there have been key moments when we had the possibility to draw the match (particularly when Kudus hit the post) but we didn't do it and they scored the second goal in the next action. It had been a strong moment for us and (after Kudus hit the post) I think that we didn't compete to meet the demands that this kind of team demand of you.

“So we have to learn, we have to look forward and to improve in many things to be able to stay closer in these kinds of matches.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamLiverpool
Related Articles
Mavrapanos admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Liverpool thumping
Slot happy as Liverpool thrash West Ham: That's how I want us to play
Liverpool thrash West Ham to open eight-point gap at top of Premier League