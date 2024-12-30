Liverpool boss Slot happy after thumping win at West Ham: It's about goals

Liverpool's clinical performance against West Ham United received praise from boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman spoke after watching his side beat the Hammers 5-0 away from home on Sunday.

The result puts the Reds eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Slot stated post-game: “Maybe we are a bit better, but it's not like we've increased enormously. What we did increase is scoring goals. There were games were we could've scored many more goals, but we didn't because we missed a few chances. Even today I think it was at half-time 3-0, but after 10 or 15 minutes we could've scored three easily with the quality we have. The good thing is that in the last weeks when the opponent had a chance it was a goal. Today they hit the bar and the post, so that is a positive to take.

“It's normal in a season sometimes you miss chances and sometimes in a period of time the other team gets a chance and scores. Then sometimes they need two, three or four and don't score. That is what a season brings as well. It's good for us that we, maybe for the first time, although maybe Tottenham 6-3 stands out as well, but that we have a win which was throughout the whole game quite clear that we would win this game, because many others it was tight until the end.

On Salah setting a new Premier League record of eight games where he managed a goal and assist this term, he added: “Mo and the word extraordinary is something I've heard a lot in the last six months. He truly deserves this and probably for the eight years, but I am involved in the last half-year. I don't think he keeps surprising us because we know what a player he is and we know he is able to do so.

“Apart from that, he works really hard for the team also when the other team has the ball. We can only hope he can keep bringing these performances in, but I would like to add that if he scores there's also a lead-up to him scoring. So there are also other players that bring him into these positions, but if you bring Mo in these positions, he is extraordinary. Definitely.”