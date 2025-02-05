Liverpool boss Slot admits Alexander-Arnold Cup setback

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham on Thursday night.

Liverpool host the second-leg trailing 1-0.

The fullback was forced off during victory at Bournemouth on the weekend and Slot said this morning: “He is going to miss the game tomorrow and we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday. But what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow.

“I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that’s why he misses the game tomorrow.

“But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let’s see how long it is going to take. But he will not be available tomorrow.”