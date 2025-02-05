Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Liverpool legend Gerrard leads race to become Carlisle manager

Liverpool boss Slot admits Alexander-Arnold Cup setback

Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot admits Alexander-Arnold Cup setback
Liverpool boss Slot admits Alexander-Arnold Cup setbackAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham on Thursday night.

Liverpool host the second-leg trailing 1-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fullback was forced off during victory at Bournemouth on the weekend and Slot said this morning: “He is going to miss the game tomorrow and we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday. But what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow. 

“I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that’s why he misses the game tomorrow.

“But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let’s see how long it is going to take. But he will not be available tomorrow.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentLiverpoolTottenham
Related Articles
Liverpool fullback Tsimikas: Aggression and scoring early key against Tottenham
Alexander-Arnold's scan results emerge at Liverpool
DONE DEAL: Tottenham clinch signing of Liverpool defender Furnell-Gill