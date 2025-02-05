Liverpool fullback Tsimikas: Aggression and scoring early key against Tottenham

Liverpool fullback Kostas Tsimikas feels scoring early will be key tomorrow night in their Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham.

Liverpool host the second-leg trailing 1-0.

Tsimikas told liverpoolfc.com: "Yes, of course. I think everybody is really ready for this game. Everybody knows it will be a very tough game but I think everybody in this team is ready for every challenge. We just have to play our game and to win the game.

"We said our goals from the start that we wanted to win every single trophy we have ahead. The first leg was maybe 20 days ago but we always want to face this team because we lost the first game away and now we play in our home and we want to win the game.

‌"The fans are always there for us and every single step we do they are always there to encourage us and to give us the extra power and extra confidence we need to win the game. Always with Anfield at our backs we are stronger – and we have to show that again."

On Liverpool's approach for the night, Tsimikas also said: "My feeling is to score a goal quickly and after it will be a very different game. I think they will try to go higher and try to play from the back, and we have to steal some balls and score. I think this game will be very, very tense – as it was in the first (leg). We don't want to lose many chances, we want to score goals and to win the game."