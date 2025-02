DONE DEAL: Tottenham clinch signing of Liverpool defender Furnell-Gill

Tottenham have clinched the signing of Liverpool defender Luca Furnell-Gill.

Furnell-Gill moves to the Londoners in a permanent transfer.

The 18 year-old defender has signed a deal with Spurs to 2028.

Furnell-Gill will initially be registered with Spurs' U18 team.

Liverpool initially signed Furnell-Gill as a 15 year-old from Preston North End.