Salah tells Liverpool fans: No matter what happens...
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has made comment about his future after victory over Brighton.

Salah struck in yesterday's 2-1 win at Anfield.

And on social media, the Egyptian posted:  "No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.

"Top of the table is where this club belongs.

"Nothing less. All teams win matches but there's only 1 champion in the end. That's what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."

