Kelleher pushed about Liverpool future: It won't help my game
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher spoke about his future as he enjoys a run of first team games.

Kelleher has been more involved than he would have expected so far this season.

Given Alisson Becker has been injured, Kelleher is enjoying game time, but knows that may soon change.

On his future, he stated: “Not with my thinking at the moment, to be honest, no. It’s quite early on in the season. My focus is on playing well; if I’m thinking about the future and different things like that, it’s not going to help my game. I need to be clear mentally to play well. So, that’s not coming into my thinking at the moment, to be honest.”

On taking on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, he added: “Yeah, it will be quite cool (first Champions League appearance at Anfield in front of a crowd). 

“Obviously I’ve been here and experienced quite a few nights of Champions League. I didn’t play obviously but I was here. The atmosphere is always electric on European nights. It’ll be a special moment tomorrow and one I’m looking forward to, for sure.”

