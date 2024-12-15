Robinson admits Fulham unhappy with ref after Liverpool draw

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson says they can be happy after their 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

With Andrew Robertson sent off early for Liverpool, Fulham twice took the lead, but had to settle for a point form Anfield.

Robinson later said: "I think overall we're disappointed after being a man up and a goal up early on, we should win the game. It's a mixture of emotions. Credit to them being a man down, it was a real test for us. We have to take the positives,

"We had a similar situation a couple of seasons ago away at City and they dominated us. We could have punished them more. We feel like Kenny (Tete) got fouled in the build-up to the first goal.

"Most of the game it didn't feel like they had 10. It's hard to transfer it into attacking with quality after defending. Credit to them, it didn't feel like they had 10 men at all.

"We felt like Kenny would get there if he wasn't fouled. I think they're a physical team, they pull our striker down and get away with it.

"I've been putting the effort in on and off the pitch to try and help the team. On the whole, the team's been playing better this year."