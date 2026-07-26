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Liverpool 'back in play' as RB Leipzig reject Real Madrid's Diomande bid

Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande.
Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande.Reuters

RB Leipzig are prepared to play hardball over a potential transfer exit deal for Yan Diomande this summer.

The Ivory Coast international appears to have taken a step closer to leaving Germany after reportedly reaching a 'verbal agreement' over personal terms with Real Madrid.

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However, reports from Sky Germany claim no deal has been reached between the two clubs, with Real Madrid's latest offer for the 19-year-old coming in way below Leipzig's valuation of him.

Los Blancos offered £85.4M, which in practice would be £76.9m plus £8.5m in add ons, and Leipzig are still looking for £100M outright.

Real Madrid are expected to up their offer in the coming days. but the window has now repoened for both PSG and Liverpool to make a fresh move.

Neither side are willing to match Real Madrid at this point, but if the Spanish giants gain a foothold via an increased offer, Liverpool may be knocked out of the race as PSG consider Maghnes Akliouche as an alternative.

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