Iraola shuts down Mac Allister's Real Madrid rumours: Other clubs want our best players!

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has responded to the transfer rumours surrounding Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool have so far signed Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet this summer but have lost Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson as Iraola steps into a side in need of a rebuild.

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As the Reds bring in reinforcements, Iraola spoke during a press conference in Chicago at the start of the club's preseason tour about Mac Allister who has been linked with Real Madrid over the past week.

“I think Alexis has been one of the best players at the club for the last few years, and he has had a very good World Cup, so it is normal that other clubs want our best players.

“It always happens in other markets. But I want to keep my good players. I’m looking forward more to signing new players rather than losing the ones we have here.”

According to journalist Miguel Serrano, Mac Allister has been offered to European giants Real Madrid but this narrative looks to be false as Iraola confirms that Liverpool have no intention of losing one of their best midfielders.

Carlos Mac Allister, Alexis’ father, has consistently denied transfer rumours as the Argentina star’s future looks to be with Liverpool who will forge a title charge in the new campaign.

"We have not spoken to any Real Madrid official. What is being circulated about us holding talks with Real Madrid is not true.”