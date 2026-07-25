RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande has reportedly reached a 'verbal agreement' over personal terms with Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho’s side have seemingly come out of nowhere to take the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Diomande, 19, by storm.

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The young winger had previously given transfer priority to PSG, but the French giants have been unable to reach an agreement with his current club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Diomande has now also given his green light to a potential Real Madrid move with the two parties reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ over personal terms.

PSG haven’t given up, however, and will continue to push for Diomande until the very end as RB Leipzig insist on a fee of around €120 million.