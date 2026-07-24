Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Sources: Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal given hope in Yan Diomande pursuit

Yan Diomande (right) is waiting to discover his next destination
Yan Diomande (right) is waiting to discover his next destinationIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters / Bill Streicher

Paris Saint-Germain remain favourites to sign RB Leipzig wonderkid Yan Diomande, but frustration over the lack of progress in negotiations has given several Premier League clubs renewed encouragement.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been sounded out recently over the 19-year-old's availability, as PSG have delayed making an official offer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the French champions remain Diomande's preferred destination, the absence of a formal bid has left the door slightly open for rival clubs to explore a deal.

Diomande is expected to return to RB Leipzig next week, but the teenager has removed references to the German club from his Instagram profile.

It fits with the expectation that he will be leaving the club.

Real Madrid are also monitoring developments, while Leipzig have long welcomed the prospect of a bidding war to maximise the transfer fee. 

The German club are holding out for at least €120 million and remain in a strong negotiating position.

The Ivory Coast international has already agreed personal terms with PSG on a contract running until 2031 and has made it clear that a move to Paris is his first choice.

However, with the start of the new season fast approaching, there is increasing concern that negotiations have stalled, with talks between PSG and Leipzig needing to accelerate if the Ligue 1 champions are to avoid the risk of another club hijacking the transfer.

Diomande's recent stats
Diomande's recent statsFlashscore

Leipzig would still be willing to offer Diomande a contract extension beyond his current 2030 deal if he agreed to remain at the club for at least one more season.

That scenario is considered highly unlikely given the player's desire to leave this summer, but unless PSG move decisively in the coming days, interest from the Premier League could quickly become a genuine threat to their pursuit.

Mentions
Premier LeagueYan DiomandeRB LeipzigArsenalLiverpoolManchester CityPSGFootball transfers

Related Articles

Barcola told Arsenal move is the "obvious choice" despite Liverpool chasing PSG star

Arsenal join race for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande after Morgan Rogers snub

Yan Diomande's future takes another twist with latest RB Leipzig decision