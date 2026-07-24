Sources: Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal given hope in Yan Diomande pursuit

Yan Diomande (right) is waiting to discover his next destination

Paris Saint-Germain remain favourites to sign RB Leipzig wonderkid Yan Diomande, but frustration over the lack of progress in negotiations has given several Premier League clubs renewed encouragement.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been sounded out recently over the 19-year-old's availability, as PSG have delayed making an official offer.

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While the French champions remain Diomande's preferred destination, the absence of a formal bid has left the door slightly open for rival clubs to explore a deal.

Diomande is expected to return to RB Leipzig next week, but the teenager has removed references to the German club from his Instagram profile.

It fits with the expectation that he will be leaving the club.

Real Madrid are also monitoring developments, while Leipzig have long welcomed the prospect of a bidding war to maximise the transfer fee.

The German club are holding out for at least €120 million and remain in a strong negotiating position.

The Ivory Coast international has already agreed personal terms with PSG on a contract running until 2031 and has made it clear that a move to Paris is his first choice.

However, with the start of the new season fast approaching, there is increasing concern that negotiations have stalled, with talks between PSG and Leipzig needing to accelerate if the Ligue 1 champions are to avoid the risk of another club hijacking the transfer.

Diomande's recent stats Flashscore

Leipzig would still be willing to offer Diomande a contract extension beyond his current 2030 deal if he agreed to remain at the club for at least one more season.

That scenario is considered highly unlikely given the player's desire to leave this summer, but unless PSG move decisively in the coming days, interest from the Premier League could quickly become a genuine threat to their pursuit.